EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls opted to take some profits near 1.1500 mark, downside seems limited

EUR/USD caught some aggressive bids and surged to 14-month tops on Monday.

Extremely overbought conditions prompted some profit-taking at higher levels.

Dip-buying should help limit the downside amid 50 bps Fed rate cut speculations.

The EUR/USD pair opened with a bullish gap and rallied to over 14-month tops on the first day of a new trading week amid concerns about worsening coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), confirmed cases increased to almost 107,000 as of Sunday and increased uncertainty over the economic impact of the continuing spread of the virus. This coupled with a plunge in oil prices compounded market worries and intensified fears of a US recession, which eventually triggered a selloff across the global equity markets.

As markets reacted to the coronavirus-led more adverse economic impact, the US Treasury bond yields collapsed to historic lows – levels below 0.5% mark – and weighed heavily on the US dollar. This coupled with the fact that investors now seemed convinced that the Fed would deliver another 50 bps rate cut on March 18. In fact, the Fed funds futures are now pricing 100% chances for such a move, which further undermined the greenback and contributed to the pair's upsurge to the highest level since January 2019.

As the early volatility during the Asian session on Monday settled, the pair witnessed some profit-taking and started retreating from levels just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark. The pair now seems to have stabilized around the 1.1400 round-figure mark and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, remains at the mercy of fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent break through over one-year-old descending trend-channel was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent move beyond the 1.1265-70 supply zone further supports prospects for additional gains. However, extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor behind the pair's modest intraday pullback from multi-month tops. Hence, any meaningful pullback towards the 1.1340 region might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit deeper losses. That said, some follow-through selling could drag the pair back towards the 1.1300 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1460 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the daily swing highs, just ahead of the 1.1500 round figure mark. Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength above the mentioned handle before positioning for any further appreciating move, possibly towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.1155 region ahead of the 1.1600 round-figure mark.