EUR/USD analysis: bulls not willing to give up

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1435

The common currency continued advancing alongside with other high-yielding currencies, as all of a sudden, the Fed is not alone in the tighter monetary policy path. A couple of weeks ago, Canadian Poloz was the first to mount the same boat, while Draghi joined in during the ECB Forum on Central Banking that took place during the last two-days, although he later intended to offer a more balanced stance, particularly because he can't afford a higher EUR, now that the recovery is under way. The big surprise, anyway, was given by BOE's Carney, who referred to "necessary" hikes if the economy continues improving.

The EUR also got support from encouraging local data, as the EU economic sentiment indicator surged to 111.1 in June, its highest in almost ten years, with sentiment improving in all the industrial sectors, although consumer sentiment remained flat at -1.3. Also, German's preliminary June inflation came in above market's expectations, up 0.2% in the month against an expected flat reading, leading to a 1.6% YoY gain. In the US, the final estimate of Q1 GDP suffered was revised up to 1.4% from previous 1.2%, but weekly unemployment claims rose to 244,000 in the week ending June 24th, from a previous 242K.

The pair pressures its daily high of 1.1444, at the end of the day, amid plummeting local equities, with the 4 hours chart showing that the 20 SMA continues heading north below the current level, but still lagging behind price, currently around 1.1320, while the RSI indicator presents a moderate bullish slope around 87, as the Momentum retreats modestly, still within overbought levels. Overall, the risk remains towards the upside, with the market now determinate to test the 1.1460 region, a major static resistance that capped advances pretty much since January 2015. Beyond it, the pair has scope 1.1494, October 2016 monthly high, before correcting.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1345 1.1300

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530

