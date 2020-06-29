- Having shown some resilience below 1.1200, EUR/USD regain some traction on Monday.
- The USD failed to benefit from coronavirus jitters and extended some support to the pair.
The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Friday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, ending nearly unchanged for the day. The pair did get a minor intraday lift after the ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted that the region could have already past the lowest point of the coronavirus crisis. Lagarde also noted that the recovery is expected to be incomplete and a complicated matter. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through amid growing worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections.
Meanwhile, the market concerns did little to assist the safe-haven US dollar to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions. The greenback remained depressed following the release of unimpressive US macro data – Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June. A subdued USD demand helped limit any deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to once again show some resilience below the 1.1200 round-figure mark and regain some positive traction on Monday.
The USD continued with its struggle to attract any meaningful buying interest despite fading optimism about a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This, in turn, suggests that any USD strength in the wake of renewed market uncertainty might now be seen as a selling opportunity. The pair was last seen hovering around mid-1.1200s and in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. From the US, the only scheduled release of Pending Home Sales data might provide some trading impetus later during the early North American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend the neckline support of a bearish double-top formation on short-term charts. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned support, around the 1.1200-1.1190 region, before placing any aggressive bearish bets. Some follow-through weakness below the 1.1175-70 support zone will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.1100 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to test the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1030 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent positive move beyond mid-1.1200s might now assist the pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.1300 mark. Bulls might then target to retest the 1.1350 supply zone, which if cleared decisively might negate any near-term bearish bias and trigger a fresh leg up. A convincing breakthrough should pave the way for a move beyond the 1.1400 round-figure mark, back towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advancing toward 1.13, shrugging off coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, up from the lows as markets are trying to recover from worrying coronavirus developments. Eurozone inflation figures, US Pending Home Sales, and COVID-10 figures are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from stimulus-inspired highs amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, off the highs, as a new fiscal stimulus program from the government and as "intensive" Brexit talks kick-off. Concerns about a coronavirus flare-up in Leicester are worrying.
Ethereum in the pillory
Market demands quick solutions to the Ethereum network as Ether lacks usability in its DeFi implementations. Cardano on the rise with the imminent implementation of the "Shelley" upgrade.
Gold eases below $1770 level, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest intraday pullback amid a recovery in the US equity futures. A pickup in the US bond yields further exerted pressure on the non-yielding metal. Weaker USD might extend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
WTI rebounds in tandem with risk sentiment, eyes on $39 mark
WTI (August futures on Nymex) recovers almost $1 from daily lows of 37.52 in Europe, as markets still remain pinned on hopes of a global economic recovery despite the growing fears over second-wave of coronavirus worldwide.