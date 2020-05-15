EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls managed to defend 1.0775 support, only for the time being

EUR/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.

The greenback gained some traction after US President Trump advocated a stronger dollar.

The upbeat market mood assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.0775 region.

The EUR/USD pair remained depressed for the second straight session on Thursday and fell to one-week lows on the back of a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. In an interview with Fox Business Network, the US President Donald Trump advocated a stronger dollar and said that it will help the economy during the recovery post coronavirus crisis. This comes on the back of the fact that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday rejected the idea of using negative interest rates and led to a broad-based USD strength.

The greenback maintained its bid tone following the release of weaker-than-expected US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The US Labor Department reported that 2.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week of May 9, higher than consensus estimates pointing to a 2.5 million increase and making a total of 36.6 million layoffs over the last eight weeks. Sustained USD buying dragged the pair further below the 1.0800 round-figure mark, albeit improving global risk sentiment helped limit any further losses.

The pair finally settled near the 1.0800 round-figure mark and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the German and Eurozone GDP figures for the three months to March for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US monthly Retail Sales data will influence the USD price dynamics and further contributed to produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.0775 horizontal support before positioning for any further depreciating move. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark, which if broken will expose YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.0840-50 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.0900 mark. A sustained strength above the mentioned hurdle might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.0980 supply zone en-route the key 1.1000 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1015-20 region, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.