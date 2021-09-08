EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls losing the grip amid stronger USD, focus remains on ECB

- EUR/USD continued losing ground for the third successive day amid sustained USD buying.
- The risk-off impulse in the markets provided a strong boost to the already stronger USD.
- The market focus remains glued to the highly-anticipated ECB policy decision on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair extended its retracement slide from the post-NFP swing highs – levels just above the 1.1900 mark – and witnessed some selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The recent US dollar recovery from one-month lows got an additional boost from the risk-off impulse in the financial markets. Concerns that the resurgence of COVID-19 cases could derail the economic recovery took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sharp fall in the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, including the USD.
This comes on the back of the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which was seen as another factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government shot to 1.385% on Tuesday, the highest level since mid-July amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. The euro bulls failed to gain respite from remarks by the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann, indicating the possibility of a sooner than expected move to normalize monetary policy.
This followed the recent hawkish rhetoric from a host of other ECB policymakers, triggered by a surge in the Eurozone inflation to a 10-year high. This has increased the significance of the upcoming ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets heading into the key event risk, which, in turn, should help limit the downside for the major, at least for now. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight decline confirmed a bearish break below support marked by the lower boundary of a two-and-half-week-old ascending trend channel. The subsequent fall has now dragged the pair to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the recent recovery from YTD lows. The next relevant support is pegged around the 1.1800 confluence region, comprising of the 50% Fibo. level and 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.1700 round figure.
On the flip side, the ascending channel support breakpoint around the 1.1855 region, which coincided with the 23.6% Fibo. level, now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. A sustained strength beyond could allow bulls to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1900 mark. The pair might then extend the momentum to the 1.1975 intermediate resistance before eventually darting towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
