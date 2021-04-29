EUR/USD

On April 28, the Eurozone single currency surged by 77 pips or 0.64% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the resistance level at 1.2113 during Wednesday's trading session.

The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the weekly R2 at 1.2205.

However, the weekly resistance level at 1.2152 could provide resistance for the EUR/USD currency exchange rate within this session.