EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1254

The better performance of equities helped the shared currency to remain afloat.

Market players waiting for ECB decision and US Nonfarm Payrolls later this week.

The EUR/USD pair eased from a fresh 3-week high of 1.1276, to settle at around 1.1250, little changed daily basis. Despite paring losses, the greenback was unable to recover the ground lost Monday, hit by trade war-related headlines and mounting speculation about a rate cut in the US. On Tuesday, Fed's Chief Powell spoke about the Federal Reserve's policy strategy, tools, and communication practices, and despite no direct reference to future policies, odds for a cut decreased modestly. Powell said that policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, different from the official Fed's 'patient' stance. In the data space, the EU released May preliminary inflation estimates, which missed the market's expectations, up by 1.2% YoY vs. the expected 1.3%, also below the previous 1.7%. Core CPI in the same period posted a modest 0.8% advance against the 0.9% forecasted, while the unemployment rate in the Union decreased to 7.6% in April. The US published the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, which collapsed in May to 48.6 from 77.3 previously, and April Factory Orders, which declined by 0.8%, better than the -0.9% expected.

This Wednesday, Markit will release the final services PMI for both economies, while the US will release the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, this last expected at 50.9. Earlier in the day, the EU will release April PPI and Retail Sales, this last, seen decreasing monthly basis by 0.4%.

The pair held onto gains by the end of the day, trading around the mentioned 1.1250 region, although maintaining the positive short-term tone according to the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators have settled within overbought territory, having corrected extreme readings before stabilizing. In the mentioned chart, a sharply bullish 20 SMA crossed above the larger ones, all of them below the current level, and with the shorter one at around 1.1220 reinforcing the static support area.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1185 1.1140

Resistance levels: 1.1290 1.1325 1.1360

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD