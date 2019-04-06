EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1254
- The better performance of equities helped the shared currency to remain afloat.
- Market players waiting for ECB decision and US Nonfarm Payrolls later this week.
The EUR/USD pair eased from a fresh 3-week high of 1.1276, to settle at around 1.1250, little changed daily basis. Despite paring losses, the greenback was unable to recover the ground lost Monday, hit by trade war-related headlines and mounting speculation about a rate cut in the US. On Tuesday, Fed's Chief Powell spoke about the Federal Reserve's policy strategy, tools, and communication practices, and despite no direct reference to future policies, odds for a cut decreased modestly. Powell said that policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, different from the official Fed's 'patient' stance. In the data space, the EU released May preliminary inflation estimates, which missed the market's expectations, up by 1.2% YoY vs. the expected 1.3%, also below the previous 1.7%. Core CPI in the same period posted a modest 0.8% advance against the 0.9% forecasted, while the unemployment rate in the Union decreased to 7.6% in April. The US published the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, which collapsed in May to 48.6 from 77.3 previously, and April Factory Orders, which declined by 0.8%, better than the -0.9% expected.
This Wednesday, Markit will release the final services PMI for both economies, while the US will release the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, this last expected at 50.9. Earlier in the day, the EU will release April PPI and Retail Sales, this last, seen decreasing monthly basis by 0.4%.
The pair held onto gains by the end of the day, trading around the mentioned 1.1250 region, although maintaining the positive short-term tone according to the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators have settled within overbought territory, having corrected extreme readings before stabilizing. In the mentioned chart, a sharply bullish 20 SMA crossed above the larger ones, all of them below the current level, and with the shorter one at around 1.1220 reinforcing the static support area.
Support levels: 1.1220 1.1185 1.1140
Resistance levels: 1.1290 1.1325 1.1360
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.1250, waits for ECB, Payrolls
The greenback retained its weak stance throughout Tuesday, although the pair was unable to extend gains beyond the critical 1.1280/90 price zone, where it has a daily descendant trend line coming from September 2018 high. Market players waiting for clearer clues from central banks.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2700 as dollar weakness persists
US Fed head, Powell, refrained from giving clear clues, although said that monetary policy will be accommodative, keeping the dollar on the selling side. Pound gains limited by poor local data, UK Services PMI coming next.
USD/JPY erases daily gains, turns flat near 108 on renewed USD weakness
Supported by the decisive rebound witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the USD/JPY pair rose to a daily high of 108.35 in the early NA session but struggled to push higher as the broad USD weakness offset the positive impact of risk-on flows on the pair.
Australia Q1 GDP Preview: China, retail sales, employment and China
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will issue its estimate for first quarter GDP at 11:30 am AEST and 1:30 GMT Tuesday June 5th, 21:30 EDT June 4th.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.