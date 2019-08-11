EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1201
- Italian leader of the League Party, Matteo Salvini, called for a snap election.
- Trade war tensions maintain risk aversion as the main market motor.
- EUR/USD neutral at the current levels, upside capped by 1.1250.
The EUR/USD pair has closed the week with gains at around 1.1200, although having been unable on Friday to leave its latest range. It finished with gains after falling in the previous three weeks as a result of flirting with the 1.1000 critical level, rather than on resurgent demand for the shared currency. The greenback, in the meantime, remained under pressure amid trade tensions between the US and China. Sluggish European data alongside with political turmoil kept the EUR in check. The German Trade Balance posted a smaller-than-anticipated surplus of 18.1B in June. In Italy, the leader of the League Party, Matteo Salvini called for a snap election and tabled a no-confidence motion to bring down its coalition with the Five Star Movement. Over the weekend, Salvini poured some cold water on the issue, saying that leaving the Union was not an option. Nevertheless, the situation would likely prevent the common currency from any substantial advance.
The week is set for a dull start, as the macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer Monday. Political-related headlines and sentiment will likely remain in the spotlight.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has hovered for a fourth consecutive day around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run, measured from 1.1026 to 1.1249. In the daily chart, it holds above a bearish 20 SMA but below an also bearish 100 SMA, which caps the upside a handful of pips below the top of the mentioned range. Technical indicators advance within neutral levels, lacking strength enough to confirm an upward extension. In the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral stance, trapped between descending moving averages and with technical indicators heading lower around their midlines. The pair can lose its neutral stance on a break above 1.1250 or a slide below 1.1165, this last, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned advance.
Support levels: 1.1165 1.1125 1.1080
Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1285 1.1320
