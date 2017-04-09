EUR/USD analysis: bulls fight back, last ditch effort?

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1901

The greenback opened the week lower against most of its major rivals, maintaining the sour tone all through a quiet day. Escalating geopolitical tensions after North Korea performed a nuclear missile test during the weekend were in the eye of the storm on Monday, moreover on the absence of other catalyst. There were some minor releases in the EU that were anyway supportive for the common currency, as the Sentix investor Confidence advanced in September to 28.2 from previous 27.7. The Producer Price index remained stable in July, while when compared to a year earlier, prices rose by 2.0%, slightly below expectations of a 2.2% advance. June readings suffered modest downward revisions. Final Markit August Services PMI for the EU will be out this Tuesday, overall expected to indicate continued strength in the sector.

A holiday in the US kept the EUR/USD ranging around the 1.1900 ever since the day started, with the pair settling not far from its daily high of 1.1921, regaining some ground after Friday's slump. The short term picture for the pair is neutral, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a now horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, barely holding above their mid-lines. The mentioned high is a strong intraday resistance, with some follow-through beyond it exposing the 1.1960 region, en route to 1.2000. Below 1.1822, last week low, on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside for this Tuesday.

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1820 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1965 1.2000

