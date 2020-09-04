EUR/USD remained depressed on Thursday, albeit showed some resilience below the 1.1800 mark.

The USD failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and extended some support to the pair.

Investors now look forward to the US monthly jobs report (NFP) for a fresh directional impetus.

The EUR/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to sub-1.1800 levels, or one-week lows and finally settled nearly unchanged on Thursday. The shared currency was being weighed down by the ECB chief economist Philip Lane's comments on Tuesday, saying that the euro-dollar rate does matter for monetary policy, and mixed data from the Eurozone. Markit released the final versions of the Eurozone Services PMI, which showed that the service activity barely expanded in August. Adding to this, the Eurozone retail sales missed market expectations and dropped -1.3% MoM in July.

The pair was further pressured by some early US dollar strength, which lacked any strong follow-through, instead fizzled out rather quickly despite a larger-than-anticipated fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Separately, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI showed that the service industries in the US expanded at a more moderate pace in August. The gauge edged lower to 56.9 during the reported month, down from the 58.1 in July. This, in turn, prompted some fresh selling around the USD and assisted the pair to recover early lost ground.

The USD lost some additional ground after the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that the US central bank could promise to keep interest rates near zero until inflation reaches 2.5%. This was well above current low levels and the Fed's inflation target of 2%. Nevertheless, renewed USD weakness led to the pair's intraday bounce of over 60 pips. The pair now seems to have stabilized near mid-1.1800s as investors now look forward to the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP – before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

The US economy is expected to have added another 1.4 million jobs in August. This would mark a slowdown from the 1.763 million jobs created in the previous month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 9.8% from 10.25% in July. Any disappointment will add to the uncertainty over the outlook for the economy and prolong the near-term well-established USD bearish trend. Conversely, the market reaction to a stronger report is more likely to remain limited and fail to provide any meaningful boost to the greenback amid expectations of highly accommodative policy stance by the Fed.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Thursday managed to rebound swiftly from a support marked by the lower boundary of a one-month-old ascending trend-channel. With technical indicators on the daily chart still holding in the bullish territory, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 1.1900 mark, towards the 1.1935-40 horizontal resistance. Bulls might then aim back to retest YTD tops – levels just above the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1800-1.1790 region (trend-channel support) might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with August monthly swing lows, below which the pair seems all set to extend the near-term corrective slide.