EUR/USD Current price: 1.1150

German inflation failed to support the common currency.

US core PCE Price Index misses expectations, came at 1.6% in June.

EUR/USD neutral near yearly lows ahead of US Federal Reserve decision.

The EUR/USD pair is up for the day, trading near a daily high of 1.1159, as the greenback eases on decreased demand ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. Nevertheless, EUR bulls have little to cheer. German inflation was up in July according to preliminary estimates, rising by 0.5% MoM and by 1.7% YoY, although the readings harmonized with the EU came in worse-than-anticipated, with the annual CPI resulting in 1.1% vs. the previous 1.5% and the expected 1.3%.

The US just published some relevant, yet discouraging data, which keeps the American currency under pressure. Personal Income in June rose 0.4% MoM, while Personal Spending rose by 0.3%, both matching the market’s forecast. The PCE Price Index was up by 1.4% YoY, below the 1.7% expected, while the core reading came in at 1.6%, slightly below the 1.7% expected. June’s figure was downwardly revised to 1.5%. US CB Consumer Confidence and Pending Home Sales are still to be released.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1150 ahead of the US opening, offering a neutral stance in the short-term, as its holding a few pips above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim modestly higher within neutral levels. The pair would need to surge beyond 1.1180 to gather some upward momentum, which may drive it up to 1.1220 where it has the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump measured from late June’s highs.

Support levels: 1.1100 1.1070 1.1035

Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250