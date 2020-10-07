EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, 1.1700 mark holds the key

EUR/USD failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed an intraday turnaround.

Trump abruptly ended talks on fiscal stimulus measures and boosted the safe-haven USD.

A sustained break below the 1.1700 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and climbed to fresh two-week tops, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1800 mark. The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround amid a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand after the US President Donald Trump abruptly broke off talks on economic stimulus negotiations with Democrats. Trump's surprise decision resurfaced worries about the downside risk for an already shaky US economy and spoofed investors. This was evident from a steep decline in the US equity markets, which, in turn, drove haven flows into the greenback.

The shared currency was further weighed down by the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments, saying that Europe’s economic recovery is incomplete, uncertain, uneven. Lagarde also raised concerns that the containment measures that have to be taken by authorities will have an impact on this recovery. So, instead of a V-shape rebound, we fear that it might have that second arm of the V a little bit shakier, Lagarde added further. Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is very attentive to exchange rate developments. Nevertheless, the pair retreated around 75-80 pips from daily swing highs and settled near session lows.

The pair now seems to have stabilized below mid-1.1700s and was seen oscillating in a range through the Asian session on Wednesday, failing to benefit from a positive tone in the equity markets. Market participants now look forward to the release of German Industrial Production figures for some impetus. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by the ECB President Christine Lagarde will influence the shared currency. Later during the US session, the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, along with the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a one-month-old descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint. Any subsequent dip is likely to find some support near the 1.1700 mark, representing the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2011-1.1612 downfall. That said, some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the recent swing lows support, around the 1.1615-10 region.

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1765-70 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by the 1.1800-10 region (50% Fibo. level), which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1865 region, before eventually aiming back to reclaim the 1.1900 round-figure mark.