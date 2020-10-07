EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, 1.1700 mark holds the key

- EUR/USD failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed an intraday turnaround.
- Trump abruptly ended talks on fiscal stimulus measures and boosted the safe-haven USD.
- A sustained break below the 1.1700 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The EUR/USD pair edged higher during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and climbed to fresh two-week tops, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1800 mark. The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround amid a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand after the US President Donald Trump abruptly broke off talks on economic stimulus negotiations with Democrats. Trump's surprise decision resurfaced worries about the downside risk for an already shaky US economy and spoofed investors. This was evident from a steep decline in the US equity markets, which, in turn, drove haven flows into the greenback.
The shared currency was further weighed down by the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments, saying that Europe’s economic recovery is incomplete, uncertain, uneven. Lagarde also raised concerns that the containment measures that have to be taken by authorities will have an impact on this recovery. So, instead of a V-shape rebound, we fear that it might have that second arm of the V a little bit shakier, Lagarde added further. Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is very attentive to exchange rate developments. Nevertheless, the pair retreated around 75-80 pips from daily swing highs and settled near session lows.
The pair now seems to have stabilized below mid-1.1700s and was seen oscillating in a range through the Asian session on Wednesday, failing to benefit from a positive tone in the equity markets. Market participants now look forward to the release of German Industrial Production figures for some impetus. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by the ECB President Christine Lagarde will influence the shared currency. Later during the US session, the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, along with the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a one-month-old descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint. Any subsequent dip is likely to find some support near the 1.1700 mark, representing the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2011-1.1612 downfall. That said, some follow-through selling will negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the recent swing lows support, around the 1.1615-10 region.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1765-70 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by the 1.1800-10 region (50% Fibo. level), which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1865 region, before eventually aiming back to reclaim the 1.1900 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces amid fresh hopes for stimulus, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the lows. President Trump seems to be backtracking on his call to end fiscal stimulus talks, and markets are rising. ECB President Lagarde and the FOMC minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD rises amid an upbeat mood, mixed Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, recovering. Renewed hopes for US stimulus have been weighing on the dollar. Brexit talks have made progress, but not on fisheries. Speculation about new restrictions in the UK is rife.
Gold aims to regain $1,900 amid mixed clues
Gold trims losses from a two-week low of $1,873. US President Trump’s tweets offer small reliefs after stopping the aid package the previous day. Chatters over EU tariffs on China, Taiwan and Indonesia join Brexit, virus woes to tame the risks.
WTI re-attempts $40 mark amid mixed news from Saudi Arabia
Amid mixed news coming in from Saudi Arabia, oil bulls appear to have fought back control, as WTI trims losses to challenge the $40 mark in late Asian trading. The Kingdom raised its pricing slightly for its crude oil shipments to Asia.
USD/JPY: 50-DMA is a tough nut to crack, Fed minutes eyed
USD/JPY looks to falling wedge hurdle on the daily chart. US dollar eases as risk sentiment improves on Trump’s tweets. 50-DMA at 105.78 is the level to beat for bulls, Fed minutes eyed.