EUR/USD analysis: bulls are coming back

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1176

The EUR/USD pair ended day as it started, trading a handful of pips below the 1.1200 level, but intraday moves said much about were speculative interest is standing on these days. Headlines suggesting that Greece may default again spurred risk aversion during Asian trading hours, supporting temporarily the greenback, although once London opened, selling of the American currency resumed. What prevented the pair from appreciating further was a downward surprise coming from European data, as consumer confidence in the region fell 3.3 points in May, matching expectations, whilst the Economic sentiment indicator fell to 109.2 from previous 109.7, and against the 110.0 expected. Also, preliminary May German inflation came below previous and expected. Headline CPI dropped to 1.5% YoY from 2.0% YoY in April, while in the month, German prices decreased by 0.2%.

In the US, things were not better, as April spending and income figures came in line with market's forecasts, while the CB consumer confidence index fell for a second consecutive month, down to 117.9 from a previous 119.4, all of which maintained the dollar under pressure, prompting additional selling.

Technically, the pair remains unable to surpass the 1.1200 figure, although chances of a downward move are quite limited, as it's clear that the market is far from interested in buying the greenback. Not yet confirmed, a downward corrective movement may have been completed with Tuesday's slide down to 1.1109. In the 4 hours chart, the price is now battling around its 20 SMA that lost its bearish strength, whilst technical indicator have bounced from near oversold territory, now struggling around their mid-lines. The pair needs now to advance beyond 1.1220, the immediate resistance to be able to advance further, with scope to extend its rally beyond current yearly high and up to 1.1300.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

