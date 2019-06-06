EUR/USD analysis: bulls about to take over, NFP in the way

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1274

ECB pushed forward guidance to HI 2020, unveils encouraging details of new TLTRO.

US expected to have added 185K new jobs in May, unemployment rate seen steady at 3.6%.

The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance this Thursday, hitting a fresh multi-week high of 1.1308, following the ECB's latest monetary policy announcement. As largely anticipated, the central bank kept rates unchanged and pushed forward guidance into H1 2020, signaling no rate moves until next year. Such dovish tilt was offset by an optimistic outlook of the economic conditions, and details about the new TLTRO, which seem beneficial for local banks and financial institutions. Mr. Draghi remarked in the press conference that the central bank stands ready to act if conditions deteriorate, a remake of the “whatever it takes,” amid the risk and the uncertainties related to global trade and economic growth. The pair eased from the mentioned high, but met buyers around 1.1240, ending the day with gains around 1.1300, finding additional support on disappointing US data. The country's trade deficit narrowed by less-than-expected, down anyway amid falling imports, hitting $-50.8B in April. Weekly unemployment claims increased to 218K in the week ended May 31, while the Unit Labor Costs decreased by 1.6% in Q1. In the trade war front, US President Trump said that the Mexican offer was “not enough,” and while some advances are being reported in negotiations, no resolution seems likely ahead of Monday 10, when the US will hit its neighbor with a new round of tariffs.

This Friday, Germany will publish April Industrial Production and the Trade Balance, yet the market will focus on the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 185K new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.6%, a 49-year low. Average hourly earnings are forecasted to have risen by .03% MoM and by 3.2% YoY, in line with the yearly average. Speculative interest is already pricing in a soft outcome, given employment data released throughout these last few weeks.

The EUR/USD pair finishes the day just below the daily descendant trend line coming from September 2018 high at around 1.1280, providing short-term resistance. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, which continues advancing above the larger ones, directionless sub-1.1200. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold into positive ground, although losing their bullish strength, as the Momentum eases modestly from daily highs, while the RSI retreats from overbought levels. The bullish potential will likely be confirmed once above 1.1320, the immediate resistance, with scope then to test the 1.1400 figure.

Support levels: 1.1280 1.1250 1.1215

Resistance levels: 1.1320 1.1360 1.1400

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD