EUR/USD Current price: 1.1207
- German Industrial Production edged sharply lower in June.
- EUR/USD could extend gains regardless of ongoing risk aversion.
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1200 level, holding ground in a risk-averse scenario. Speculative interest is mainly focused on safe-haven assets, leaving aside everything else. The improve in market mood witnessed Tuesday was short-lived, with the dismal sentiment returning to the financial world by the hand of the RBNZ. Probably the less relevant of major central banks, the RBNZ was the first to cut rates this year, anticipating its counterparts. This Wednesday, New Zealand policymakers surprisingly cut its main rate by 50bps, exacerbating concerns about the global economic downturn.
In the calendar, German Industrial Production fell by 1.5% MoM in June, much worse than the -0.4% expected, while the year-on-year comparison showed a 5.2% decline, more than doubling the market’s expectations. The US released MBA Mortgage Applications, which rose by 5.3% in the week ended August 2. Later today, Fed’s Evans is scheduled to speak in an event hosted by the Chicago Fed.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as despite the lack of progress, it continues developing above the 20 and 100 SMA, and with the shortest aiming to cross above the larger one. The 200 SMA comes at around 1.1240, while the weekly high offers a more relevant resistance at 1.1250. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart continue heading nowhere within positive levels. The immediate resistance is 1.1220, although bulls would have better chances on a break above the mentioned weekly high.
Support levels: 1.1160 1.1125 1.1090
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1250 1.1285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as markets tumble again
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, close to the weekly highs. The US dollar is on the back foot as stocks and bond yields fall, making the dollar less attractive. The US-Sino trade spat weighs on sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows
The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.
Gold: Yellow metal surges to 6-year highs at $1,510.15/oz
The risk-off mood sends XAU/USD to 6-year highs as the risk-off mood persists in the markets. The level to beat for bulls is 1,510.16, the 2019 high.