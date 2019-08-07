EUR/USD Current price: 1.1207

German Industrial Production edged sharply lower in June.

EUR/USD could extend gains regardless of ongoing risk aversion.

The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1200 level, holding ground in a risk-averse scenario. Speculative interest is mainly focused on safe-haven assets, leaving aside everything else. The improve in market mood witnessed Tuesday was short-lived, with the dismal sentiment returning to the financial world by the hand of the RBNZ. Probably the less relevant of major central banks, the RBNZ was the first to cut rates this year, anticipating its counterparts. This Wednesday, New Zealand policymakers surprisingly cut its main rate by 50bps, exacerbating concerns about the global economic downturn.

In the calendar, German Industrial Production fell by 1.5% MoM in June, much worse than the -0.4% expected, while the year-on-year comparison showed a 5.2% decline, more than doubling the market’s expectations. The US released MBA Mortgage Applications, which rose by 5.3% in the week ended August 2. Later today, Fed’s Evans is scheduled to speak in an event hosted by the Chicago Fed.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4 hours chart, as despite the lack of progress, it continues developing above the 20 and 100 SMA, and with the shortest aiming to cross above the larger one. The 200 SMA comes at around 1.1240, while the weekly high offers a more relevant resistance at 1.1250. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart continue heading nowhere within positive levels. The immediate resistance is 1.1220, although bulls would have better chances on a break above the mentioned weekly high.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1125 1.1090

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1250 1.1285