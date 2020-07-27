EUR/USD Analysis: Bullish run remains uninterrupted despite overbought conditions

The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD pushed EUR/USD to fresh 22-month tops.

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases, worsening US-China relations undermined the USD.

Investors now eye German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders data for fresh trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair prolonged its recent strong bullish momentum and broke through the 1.1700 mark, hitting the highest level since September 2018 during the Asian session on Monday. Worries that the resurgence of COVID-19 cases could undermine the US economic recovery kept exerting some heavy pressure on the US dollar, which, in turn, was as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields further indicated that the market has started pricing in a slow US recovery.

Adding to this, intensifying US-China tensions fueled speculations that the Fed would continue adding more stimulus for a longer period of time and in bigger quantities to support the economy. Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further last week after both sides ordered the closure of consulates in Houston and Chengdu. The USD remained depressed despite the fact that the White House and Senate Republicans have reached “an agreement in principle” on the next coronavirus relief bill.

On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by the latest optimism over a landmark agreement on €750 billion pandemic recovery fund. The euro further benefitted from Friday's mostly upbeat Eurozone PMI prints, pointing to a V-shaped economic recovery. The preliminary release showed that the German manufacturing sector returned to expansion in July and the gauge jumped to a 19-month high level of 50.0. Adding to this, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.1 and the Services PMI jumped to 55.1 in July.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of German IFO Business Climate for some impetus. The gauge is expected to rise to have risen to 89.3 in July from 86.2 in the previous month. The US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders for June, which might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Friday’s sustained move beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2555-1.0636 downfall turned out to be a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent move beyond the 1.1700 mark might have already set the stage for additional gains. However, extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution. Hence, a modest pullback, led by some profit-taking, looks a distinct possibility.

That said, any meaningful dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 50% Fibo. resistance breakpoint, around the 1.1600 round-figure mark. On the upside, the pair could rise further towards reclaiming the 1.1800 mark en-route September 2018 swing highs resistance near the 1.1815 region.