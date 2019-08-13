EUR/USD Current price: 1.1215
- German ZEW Survey showed that investors’ mood deteriorated further in August.
- Upbeat US inflation giving the greenback a modest lift ahead of Wall Street´s opening.
- EUR/USD struggling to extend gains above 1.1200, confined to familiar levels.
The EUR/USD pair advanced within range during European trading hours, as investors continue dumping the dollar in a risk-averse scenario. There was no particular catalyst, but the usual concerns about trade tensions and Brexit woes. The upside was limited for the shared currency, as local data disappointed. German investors’ mood deteriorated further in August, according to the ZEW survey, which showed that Economic Sentiment plunged to -44.1, a level last seen in December 2011, from the previous -24.5 and against the expected -28.5. For the whole Union, sentiment plummeted to -43.6, well below the -21.7 expected and the previous -20.2. The worsening outlook was attributed to trade tensions and increased odds of a no-deal Brexit. The country also released the final version of July’s inflation, which came in as expected at 1.7% YoY, matching the preliminary estimate. The unimpressive figures failed to make the common currency more attractive, only up against its American rival amid risk-off weighing on the dollar.
The US has just released the final version of July inflation, which was upwardly revised to 1.8% YoY. Core yearly inflation came in at 2.2%, making the pair retreat from a daily high of 1.1228, although hardly affecting the dominant sentiment. Equities remain under selling pressure, although safe-haven assets are retreating sharply, maybe anticipating an upcoming dollar’s recovery.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair remains above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at around 1.1200, the immediate support ahead of the more relevant 1.1160 region, where it has the 38.2% retracement of the same advance. The top of the range at 1.1249 offers a strong static resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is struggling with a mild-bearish 200 SMA, still unable to clear it. Technical indicators are advancing above their midlines, although the positive momentum seems quite limited. Chances of a break below 1.1165 seem quite limited in the current risk-averse scenario and despite better-than-expected US inflation.
Support levels: 1.1200 1.1165 1.1125
Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1285 1.1310
