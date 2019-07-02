EUR/USD Current price: 1.1299

US President Trump may impose tariffs on $4.0B of EU imports.

ECB in no rush to add additional monetary stimulus this month.

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1300 figure ahead of the US opening, retreating from a daily high of 1.1320. The shared currency remained subdued throughout the first half of the day, despite the dollar lost its attractive. German Retail Sales weighed on the EUR by falling by 0.6% MoM in May, missing the market’s expectations, but rising by 4.0% when compared to a year earlier, better than the 2.7% expected. Producer Prices in the EU were down by 0.1% MoM and were up by 1.6% YoY, this last, below the expected 1.7%. Also, the EUR was affected by a statement issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative, indicating the country would impose tariffs in up to $4.0B of EU import goods.

The spike was triggered by a headline indicating that ECB’s policymakers see no need to cut rates this month, or even rush into an additional monetary stimulus. The news is no news, and that’s why the spike was short-lived. In the US, Fed’s Williams spoke in an event in Switzerland but gave no hints on the US monetary policy. The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer today, as it will only publish minor figures.

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, technically neutral in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, it's holding above a directionless 20 SMA, but below the 100 and 200 SMA, and as technical indicators continue hovering around their mid-lines, without clear directional strength. The risk of a bearish extension will increase if the pair breaks below 1.1270, the next Fibonacci support, while bulls will become more courageous should the pair extend its advance beyond the daily high.

Support levels: 1.1270 1.1240 1.1210

Resistance levels: 1.1320 1.1360 1.1395