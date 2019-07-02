EUR/USD Current price: 1.1299
- US President Trump may impose tariffs on $4.0B of EU imports.
- ECB in no rush to add additional monetary stimulus this month.
The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1300 figure ahead of the US opening, retreating from a daily high of 1.1320. The shared currency remained subdued throughout the first half of the day, despite the dollar lost its attractive. German Retail Sales weighed on the EUR by falling by 0.6% MoM in May, missing the market’s expectations, but rising by 4.0% when compared to a year earlier, better than the 2.7% expected. Producer Prices in the EU were down by 0.1% MoM and were up by 1.6% YoY, this last, below the expected 1.7%. Also, the EUR was affected by a statement issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative, indicating the country would impose tariffs in up to $4.0B of EU import goods.
The spike was triggered by a headline indicating that ECB’s policymakers see no need to cut rates this month, or even rush into an additional monetary stimulus. The news is no news, and that’s why the spike was short-lived. In the US, Fed’s Williams spoke in an event in Switzerland but gave no hints on the US monetary policy. The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer today, as it will only publish minor figures.
The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, technically neutral in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, it's holding above a directionless 20 SMA, but below the 100 and 200 SMA, and as technical indicators continue hovering around their mid-lines, without clear directional strength. The risk of a bearish extension will increase if the pair breaks below 1.1270, the next Fibonacci support, while bulls will become more courageous should the pair extend its advance beyond the daily high.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1240 1.1210
Resistance levels: 1.1320 1.1360 1.1395
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.1300 on reports ECB will refrain from cutting rates
EUR/USD has recovered and trades around 1.1300 on reports the ECB will refrain from cutting rates in its July meeting. Earlier, weak German retail sales weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD bounces from 1.2600, still trades in the red
Poor UK data has put the Pound under pressure, although subdued dollar’s demand help GBP/USD bounce from the 1.2600 area. UK Construction PMI fell to 43.1 in June, adding to poor manufacturing output data.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s
USD/JPY needs to surpass 108.67 to resume its advance. The positive market mood began to fade as Trump menace tariffs on the EU.
Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone
ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.
Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark
Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.