EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1222
- EU inflation improved in June but holds far below ECB’s comfort level.
- Trade tensions spurred risk-aversion, the dollar couldn’t profit from it.
- EUR/USD remains in bearish territory short-term picture can change if above 1.1245.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1199, to hit an intraday high of 1.1233 in US trading hours, as data from the world’s largest economy came in much worse than expected. Also, renewed trade fears favored demand for safe-havens, with gold up roughly $23.00 a troy ounce after falling to 1,400.00 earlier in the day. The EU released an update on inflation with June CPI in the Union up by 0.2% MoM and by 1.3% YoY, surpassing the market’s expectations. The core readings also ticked higher but held anyway below the ECB’s target. Things in the US were no better, as Housing Starts fell by 0.9% MoM in June vs. the expected 1.9% advance, while Building Permits in the same period fell by 6.1%, far below the forecast of a 1.6% advance.
This Thursday, the EU won’t release macroeconomic data while the US will publish weekly unemployment data and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for July, seen at 5.0 vs. the previous 0.3. A couple of Fed’s officials will offer speeches through the US afternoon, although no surprises are expected there.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Despite recovering on dollar’s weakness, the EUR/USD pair is unable to shrug off its negative tone, as the shallow intraday recovery stalled below the 1.1245 resistance area. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower around the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily slide, both converging around the mentioned 1.1245 level. Technical indicators have recovered just modestly from their daily lows, holding well into negative ground. Further recoveries will be more probable on a break above the mentioned resistance, while bears would probably take over on a break below 1.1181, July’s monthly low.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1150 1.1110
Resistance levels: 1.1245 1.1280 1.1310
