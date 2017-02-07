EUR/USD analysis: bullish comments from Weidmann to kick start the week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1426

The EUR/USD pair closed the week at 1.1426, retreating modestly on Friday after setting a weekly high at 1.1445, amid prospects that several major central banks will join the Fed in the tightening path. The common currency found further support on Friday on local macroeconomic data, as German Retail Sales rose by more than expected in May, up by 0.5% in the month, and by 4.8% when compared to a year earlier, whilst European inflation advanced in June according to preliminary estimates, up 1.3% yearly basis, beating expectations of 1.2%. Core inflation rose 1.2%, also above market's forecast of 1.0%. In the US, the PCE index declined 0.1% for May following a 0.2% gain in April, whilst core PCE rose 0.1%, in line with market's expectations, although the year-on-year rate advanced 1.4%, from previous 1.5%, weighing on the greenback, as despite hawkish policy makers, soft inflation will delay tightening measures in the country.

During the weekend, German's Bundesbank Jens Weidmann, also a member of the ECB, said that the Central Bank is working on moving away from its easing monetary policy, which may add fuel to the fire, and trigger further EUR gains ahead. At the beginning of the week, the EU will see the release of the final revisions of June Markit PMIs, while later on the week, the ECB will release the minutes of its latest meeting. In the US, attention will focus on employment, with the Nonfarm Payroll report to close the week.

Technically, the pair is quite close to a major long-term resistance, the 1.1460 region that contained advances pretty much since January 2015, which may indicate some corrections ahead, although a break beyond it should favor additional advances towards 1.1615, May 2016 high first, and later towards 1.1713, August 2017 high. Indicators in the daily chart have reached overbought territory, rather a consequence of the sharp rally seen last Tuesday and after five weeks of consolidation than a sign of upward exhaustion. Indicators are barely retreating, but the price is well above all of its moving averages, maintaining the risk towards the upside. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the upside is also favored, as the price holds well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator corrected from extreme overbought levels but settled above its 100 level, while the RSI indicator retreated partially, but bounced from the 70 level, in line with further gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1345 1.1300

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530

