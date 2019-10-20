EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1169

Weekend Brexit-related news suggest sentiment will remain positive.

ECB scheduled to meet this week, although no fireworks expected this time.

EUR/USD poised to extend gains beyond 1.1200 during the upcoming sessions.

The EUR/USD pair has rallied Friday to close with gains for a third consecutive week at 1.1169. There was no particular catalyst for EUR gains, but persistent dollar’s weakness and a buoyant Pound underpinned by hopes that the UK Parliament would prevent a hard-Brexit by month-end over the weekend, as it finally happened.

Brexit and the ECB

The shared currency has enjoyed a substantial demand ever since it fell to a two-year low of 1.0878 early this month. The continuation of such a positive momentum is depending on how the market reacts to weekend headlines coming from the UK, as UK PM Johnson was finally forced by the Parliament to ask for an extension to prevent the kingdom from crashing out from the Union without a deal. Speculative interest could read it as positive, pushing the Sterling higher, which will, by defect, help the EUR to retain its gains.

On the data front, there’s little to care about this Monday, as the only figure coming from the EU will be the German’s September Producer Prices Index. The ECB is having a monetary policy meeting later in the week, but given that it will be the last one preside by Mario Draghi, it seems unlikely that he would make a relevant announcement.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has finished the day above its 100 DMA for the first time since mid-July, while the 20 DMA has turned north below the current level. The 200 DMA maintains its bearish slope, providing dynamic resistance at around 1.1210. Technical indicators in the daily chart offer solid bullish slopes within overbought readings, all of which skew the risk to the upside.

In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is bullish, as despite being in extreme overbought levels, technical indicators keep heading north, as the pair develops far above all of its moving averages.

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1100 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1210 1.1250