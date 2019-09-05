EUR/USD Current price: 1.1060
- German Factory Orders fell sharply in July, having no effect in the short-term.
- US employment data mostly upbeat ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll release.
- EUR/USD nearing a strong Fibonacci resistance at around 1.1070.
The EUR/USD pair extends its advance reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.1066 during European trading hours, amid encouraging news related to the US-China trade war and Brexit. China’s Ministry of Commerce said that US and Chinese negotiating representatives held a phone call and agreed to meet next October for another round of negotiations. Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson continued suffering setbacks as the Parliament not only passed a bill to delay Brexit toward the end of January 2020 in the case of a no-deal but also rejected his attempt to call for a general election. German data disappointed, as Factory Orders fell by 2.7% monthly basis in July, and declined by 5.6% when compared to a year earlier.
Upbeat US employment data
The US released a bunch of employment-related data, starting with the ADP Survey, which showed that the private sector added 195K new jobs in August, beating the market’s expectations of 149K. July’s figure was downwardly revised to 142K from the previous estimate of 156K. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 30 came in at 217K, worse than the 215K expected. Also, Unit Labor Cost in the second quarter of the year improved by 2.6%, while Nonfarm Productivity in the same period rose by 2.3%.
Pending of release are the August Markit Services PMI, seen at 50.9 as previously estimated, and the official ISM-Non Manufacturing PMI for the same month, expected at 54.0 from the previous 53.7.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near its daily high, maintaining a short-term bullish stance, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply higher, approaching overbought readings. In the same chart, the 20 SMA turned bullish, now at around 1.0990. The 100 SMA, however, heads south above the current level, converging with the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline at around 1.1072, providing an immediate resistance. Beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, the next possible bullish target comes at 1.1110, where the pair has some relevant intraday highs and the 200 SMA.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.0990 1.0955
Resistance levels: 1.1075 1.1110 1.1145
