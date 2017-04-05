EUR/USD analysis: bullish breakout confirms bulls' dominance

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0974

The EUR/USD pair not only trimmed the late Wednesday shallow FED-triggered losses, but also managed to surge to a fresh 2017 high of 1.0978 in the American afternoon, holding nearby by the end of the end. The American dollar came under pressure early London, following another round of strong European data, as the final Markit services and composite PMIs for the region confirmed growth accelerated to its fastest pace in six-years at the beginning of the second quarter. April EU composite PMI printed 56.4, better than the initial estimate of 56.2, while German reading came at 56.7, also beating preliminary estimates, but below March's peak of 57.1.

European equities rallied, helping Wall Street to open higher, but US stocks were unable to hold on to gains, plummeting alongside with the greenback, despite some positive minor employment reports. Weekly unemployment claims fell by more than expected in the week ending April 29, down to 238K from a previously unrevised 257K. During the first quarter of the year, the Unit labor cost in the country rose by 3.0%, beating expectations, although labor productivity in the nonfarm business sector decrease at an annual rate by 0.6%. The US will release its monthly Nonfarm Payroll report this Friday, although seems it would be able to do little for the greenback, even if the number surprises to the upside, as the Fed has already offered its stance, and is not worried about employment. Another negative surprise, on the other hand, will probably have a major effect on the market, fueling dollar's losses against its high-yielding counterparts.

From a technical point of view, the pair is now bullish, facing an immediate resistance at the 1.1000 psychological level, but given the latest bullish breakout, chances are of another leg higher through it. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has gained some upward strength far below the current level, whilst technical indicators finally detached from their mid-lines, heading higher within positive territory. Additionally, the pair was trading around 1.1020 ahead of the outcome of the US election last November, which means that if the price manages to settle above it ahead of the weekly close, the pair has scope to extend its rally up to 1.1260 next week.

Support levels:1.0950 1.0900 1.0855

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080

