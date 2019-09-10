Some renewed USD weakness helped the pair to regain traction on Monday.

The uptick got an additional boost on news of Germany’s fiscal stimulus news.

Investors still seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of ECB decision.

After a late pullback on Friday, the EUR/USD pair regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by some renewed US Dollar weakness. Despite a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields - led by improving global risk sentiment amid the latest optimism over US-China trade talks - the greenback failed to attract any meaningful buying interest and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the initial leg of the intraday uptick.

Germany's fiscal stimulus plans lifted the Euro

The shared currency got an additional boost following a report that the German government is considering fiscal stimulus to boost the economy without breaching national spending rule. German 10-year Bund yields jumped in reaction to the headlines, which led to a further shrinkage in the US-German yield spread and favoured the upside in the major. Bulls, however, lacked any strong conviction and refrained from placing any aggressive bids, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of this week's key event risk - the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday.



The pair edged lower during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range, around mid-1.100s, awaiting a fresh catalyst. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases - either from the Euro-zone or the US - the pair seems more likely to continue with its subdued/range-bound trading action on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the 1.1000 mark might continue to act as immediate support. Failure to defend the mentioned handle will indicate that the near-term corrective bounce has already run out of the steam and set the stage for the resumption of the well-established bearish trend back towards the multi-year swing lows - around the 1.0925 area. A follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to slide farther below the 1.0900 round figure mark towards challenging its next major support near the 1.0835-30 region.



On the flip side, the 1.1060-70 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which the pair is likely to make head towards last Thursday's swing high resistance near the 1.1085 region. This is closely followed by resistance marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1412-1.0926 recent downfall, near the 1.1110 region, which if cleared might lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near mid-1.1100s en-route the 1.1175-80 region supply zone. The latter nears 100-day SMA and should cap any further up-move.