EUR/USD
On April 23, the common European currency surged by 88 pips or 0.73% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the resistance level at 1.2080 during Friday's trading session.
The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 1.2180 level.
However, the upper line of an ascending channel pattern near the 1.2140 area could provide resistance for the EUR/USD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?