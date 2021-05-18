EUR/USD

On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate broke the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone. It was followed up by an immediate passing of the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2201 and the 1.2200 mark.

In the near term future, the pair was expected to surge, as it had no technical resistance as high as the 1.2257 level, where the weekly R2 simple pivot point was located at.

However, take into account that round exchange rate levels could slow down the surge. That is considered as possible due to the 1.2220 level appearing to have started to provide resistance at 09:00 GMT.