EUR/USD
On Tuesday, the EUR/USD found support in the December 29 low level at 1.1275 and the 1.1280 mark. The following surge passed the resistance of the channel down pattern, which recently guided the pair down.
In addition, the technical resistance of the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly S1 simple pivot point were passed. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had no technical resistance as high as the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1345.
A surge above the simple weekly pivot point at 1.1345 might test the resistance of the 1.1360 level and the zone below it. Higher above, take into account the December high levels at 1.1381/1.1386.
On the other hand, a potential decline could find support in the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.1320. Afterward, the weekly S1 might stop a decline near 1.1304. In addition, the 1.1300 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average might act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.