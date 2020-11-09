EUR/USD Analysis: Breakout occurs on Biden’s victory, 1.2000 is the next relevant bullish target

Sustained USD selling bias pushed EUR/USD to the highest level since mid-September.

A possible split US Congress fueled speculations of a dovish Fed and weighed on the buck.

Investors look forward to a scheduled speech by ECB's Lagarde for some trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and refreshed multi-week tops during the Asian session. The US dollar remained depressed on the back of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US Presidential election, which assisted the pair to build on last week's solid rebound from the 1.1600 round-figure mark. The possibility of a split congress fueled speculations that the Fed will have to ease further to support the economy amid the near-term risk of rising COVID-19 infection. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued exerting downward pressure on the greenback.

Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment further undermined the USD's relative safe-haven status. The USD failed to gain any respite from Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly jobs report. In fact, the headline NFP showed that the US economy added 638K new jobs in October as compared to 600K expected. Moreover, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 672K as against 661K reported earlier. Further details revealed a significant drop in the unemployment rate, to 6.9% from 7.9% previous, albeit failed to impress the USD bulls or hinder the pair's ongoing positive momentum to the highest level since mid-September.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the Eurozone or the US. That said, a scheduled speech by the ECB President Christine Lagarde might influence the shared currency. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have confirmed a near-term bullish breakthrough a near two-month-old trading range. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1900 mark will reinforce the constructive set-up and pave the way for a move beyond the 1.1945-40 supply zone, towards reclaiming the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.1860-50 region. Any subsequent dip might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.1810-1.1800 horizontal support. However, a convincing break through the mentioned barriers might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to retest the 1.1700 mark.