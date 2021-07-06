EUR/USD
The common European currency surged by 26 pips or 0.22% against the US Dollar on Monday. The surge was stopped by the weekly pivot point at 1.1873 during Monday's trading session.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a surge towards the 1.1920 area could be expected within this session.
However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.1894 could provide resistance for the EUR/USD currency exchange rate today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.