EUR/USD Current price: 1.1313
- EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell in June amid the escalation of the US-China trade dispute.
- US PPI increased by 1.8% YoY in May, missing the market's expectations.
The EUR/USD pair retains its positive tone, trading above the 1.1300 figure, although not much progress has been made ever since the week started. This Tuesday, the pair reached 1.1331, underpinned by the better market mood, although retreated from such high following the release of the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index for June, which came in at -3.3, much worse than the 2.9 expected and the previous 5.3. According to the official source, sentiment deteriorated alongside collapsing US-China trade talks, and the escalation in their dispute. Furthermore, it indicated that the situation in Germany deteriorated further, sliding into negative territory for the first time since March 2010, lifting the odds of a recession. The quite negative report had a limited effect on the shared currency, although it paints a gloomy picture for the Union, and should limit the long-term potential upwards for the pair. So far, the recovery from multi-year lows has been driven by broad dollar's weakness, generated by mounting speculation the Fed would have to cut rates In the upcoming months.
This Tuesday, the high-yielding EUR surged alongside equities, these last, underpinned by China's announcement of new stimulus measures to support the local economy, easing financing rules to boost local govt. spending on infrastructure and public work.
In the data front, and ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US has just released the NFIB Business Optimism Index for May, which resulted at 105.0 vs. 103.5 in April, indicating that confidence about economic growth persists within small US businesses. The country also released May Producer Prices, up monthly basis by 0.2% and by 1.8% when compared to a year earlier, this last, missing the market's expectations of 2.0%. Pending of release is the IB/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for June, previously at 58.6.
The EUR/USD pair maintains the positive tone, as it keeps holding above the long-term descendant trend line broken last week, now at around 1.1270. Furthermore, the 4 hours chart shows that an intraday slide was quickly rejected by buyers aligned around a firmly bullish 20 SMA while the Momentum indicator extends its advance within positive ground. The RSI indicator in the mentioned time frame continues lacking directional strength at around 61. The pair would need to break the high at 1.1347 to be able to extend its gains up to the 1.1440/60 price zone.
Support levels: 1.1300 1.1275 1.1240
Resistance levels: 1.1350 1.1385 1.1420
