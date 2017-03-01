EUR/USD analysis: bouncing from fresh 14-year lows, still vulnerable

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0424

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 14-year low of 1.0340, with the dollar ramping higher amid strong local data released during the American session. US construction spending surged to its highest in 10 years increasing by 0.9% in November to $1.18 trillion, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI expanded in December at the fastest pace in two years, up to 54.7 from 53.2 a month earlier. The final Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month, suffered a modest upward revision, printing 54.3 from an initial estimate of 54.2. Dollar's rally however, was quickly reverted in the US afternoon, with no certain catalyst behind the move, resulting in the EUR/USD pair ending the day around 1.0415, still in the red for the day.

Technically, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that technical indicators have bounced from near oversold territory, but remain well below their mid-lines, and below previous daily highs, whilst the price remains well below its moving averages, indicating that chances of additional gains are limited. Furthermore, and in the mentioned chart, the 20 and 100 SMAs converge around 1.0490, providing a strong dynamic resistance in the case of further recoveries. Despite the latest bounce, the pair is down for a third consecutive day, with lower lows and lower highs in the daily chart indicating that the bearish trend remains firm in place.

Support levels: 1.0380 1.0340 1.0300

Resistance levels: 1.0445 1.0490 1.0530

