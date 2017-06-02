EUR/USD analysis: bounced from critical support, but still looking bearish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0735

The American dollar closed the day firmer against most of its major rivals after a tepid start to the week, with the EUR/USD pair settling around 1.0735 after falling to a daily low of 1.0705. Such low came after the release of a poll carried by INSA for Germany’s Bild newspaper showing that Ms. Merkel’s Christian democrats have fallen into second place behind Germany’s centre-left opposition for the first time in a decade. Additionally, ECB's head Draghi has said before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament that the Bank is prepared to increase both the size and duration of its bond-buying program if the inflation outlook remains low.

In general, data released in Europe continued to signal a faster pace of growth in the region in the Q4 or 2016 and early 2017, as the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index for February, came in at 17.4, matching market's expectations, but below previous 18.2. In Germany, Factory Orders rose by 5.2% in December, from a previously revised -3.6%, while the year-on-year reading resulted at 8.1% from previous 2.0%. In the US the Labor Market Conditions Index increased by 1.3% in January, indicating that the jobs' market remains healthy in the US.

The EUR/USD pair bounced was mostly technical, given that the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the November/January slide around it, while in the daily chart a bullish 20 DMA converges with a bearish 100 DMA around the level. The tepid posterior recovery, however, maintains the risk towards the downside for the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA stands a few pips above the mentioned critical support, whilst the 20 SMA has turned flat around 1.0770. Indicators in this last time frame have lost their bearish strength, but remain within negative territory, supporting a downward extension on a breakout of the 1.0700/10 support area. A recovery beyond 1.0770 on the other hand, will favor another attempt of breaking beyond the 1.0800/40 price zone.

Support levels: 1.0710 1.0660 1.0620

Resistance levels: 1.0770 1.0800 1.0840

