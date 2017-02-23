EUR/USD Analysis: begins week below 1.06 level

Pair’s Outlook

The common European currency started the week higher against the US Dollar than the Friday’s closing price. With a new week the new levels of significance have been calculated, and the weekly PP at 1.0562 began to provide support to the currency exchange rate. As a result of the before mentioned facts, the currency pair began a surge. The Euro is set to surge up to the closest notable resistance level at 1.0591, which is represented by the 55-day SMA. The simple moving average is likely to hinder the pair’s surge, if not even reverse it.