EUR/USD Analysis: begins week below 1.06 level
“At 1.06 versus the U.S. dollar, the euro is undervalued.”
- Mark Haefele, UBS Wealth Management (based on Bloomberg)
Pair’s Outlook
The common European currency started the week higher against the US Dollar than the Friday’s closing price. With a new week the new levels of significance have been calculated, and the weekly PP at 1.0562 began to provide support to the currency exchange rate. As a result of the before mentioned facts, the currency pair began a surge. The Euro is set to surge up to the closest notable resistance level at 1.0591, which is represented by the 55-day SMA. The simple moving average is likely to hinder the pair’s surge, if not even reverse it.
Traders’ Sentiment
SWFX traders have decreased their bullish sentiment, as 52% of open positions are long on Monday, compared to 54% on Friday. Meanwhile, 61% of trader set up orders are set to sell the Euro.
- R3 1.0665
- R2 1.0630
- R1 1.0606
- PP 1.0572
- S1 1.0548
- S2 1.0514
- S3 1.0490
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.