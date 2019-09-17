EUR/USD analysis: Bears trying to seize near-term control, all eyes remain glued to FOMC on Wednesday

WTO ruling in favour of the US exerted some downward pressure on the EUR.

The USD recovered from earlier lows and added to the intraday selling bias.

German data eyed for some impetus ahead of Wednesday's FOMC decision.

The EUR/USD pair came under some heavy selling pressure at the start of a new trading week and fell over 100-pips from the 1.1100 neighbourhood in reaction to the latest geopolitical developments over the weekend. Drone attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia, which crippled nearly 5% of global oil production, triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.

Weighed down by a combination of factors

The shared currency was further weighed down by news that the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled in favour of the US in the long-running transatlantic dispute over illegal subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus, paving the way for the US to impose billions of punitive tariffs on the EU products. The pair dropped back to the pre-ECB levels, albeit the downside remained limited, at least for the time being.



The pair showed some resilience below the key 1.10 psychological mark and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the German ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment for September for some short-term trading impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on this week's highly anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.



The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to cut interest again. Meanwhile, opinions on any further/aggressive easing remain divided and should lead to some unusual volatility during the second half of this week. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for the pair’s near-term trajectory.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp intraday pullback might have already poured cold water on prospects for any further near-term appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent fall below the 1.10 mark will point to the resumption of the pair's prior/well-established bearish trend and accelerate the slide back towards the multi-year swing lows support - around the 1.0925 area.



On the flip side, the 1.1050-45 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1100 round-figure mark. A sustained momentum beyond the mentioned handle now seems to set the stage for a move towards challenging 100-day SMA – around the 1.1180 region – en-route the 1.1200 round-figure mark.