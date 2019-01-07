EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1286
- European data disappointed, US one resulted upbeat.
- The dollar maintained its strength throughout the day, poised to continue advancing.
The American currency is the overall winner at the beginning of the week, ending Monday with substantial gains against most of its major rivals. Its advance was backed by a better market mood following news that the US and China have resumed trade talks after the leaders of both economies met within the G-20 Summit, but also by data imbalance, as the daily releases showed that the EU manufacturing sector remains in contraction territory, while US activity improved in June. According to Markit, German manufacturing PMI in June resulted at 45.0, its highest in four months, but below the market’s expectation of 45.4. For the whole EU, the index printed 47.6, missing the market’s expectations and at its lowest in three months. In the US, on the contrary, the index beat expectations by printing 50.6, while the most relevant official ISM Manufacturing PMI for the same month was also upbeat by resulting at 51.7 vs. The 50.1 expected. Meanwhile, equities soared worldwide, and despite retreating from intraday highs, Wall Street held into positive ground for the day.
This Tuesday, the macroeconomic calendar will be lighter for both economies, with Germany releasing May Retail Sales, seen up by 0.5% MoM and by 2.7% YoY, while in the US, the most relevant event will be a speech from Fed’s Williams.
The EUR/USD pair heads into the Asian opening trading below the 1.1300 figure and at its lowest in two weeks. The pair broke below the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance, measured between 1.1181 and 1.1411 at around 1.1325, the immediate resistance, and now battles with the 50% retracement of the same run. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is currently below its 100 SMA after breaking below the 20 SMA on Friday, while technical indicators head sharply lower within negative levels, and after failing to surpass their mid-lines. The next Fibonacci support comes at 1.1270, with a break below the level favoring a steeper decline toward the 1.1200 area.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1230 1.1195
Resistance levels: 1.1325 1.1360 1.1400
