EUR/USD Current price: 1.1002
- German’s economy seen into a technical recession in Q3.
- US data beat expectations, with inflation up at factory levels.
- EUR/USD could accelerate its decline once below a Fibonacci support at 1.0980.
The EUR/USD pair is flirting with the 1.1000 level, trading at its lowest for this week. The greenback is trading within familiar levels against most of its major rivals, while the common currency has suffered a setback from news related to Germany. The country could reportedly face a shortfall in tax revenue in the next two years, despite deciding to stick to its zero-deficit policy in its 2020 budget. Growth in the country was downgraded by the German Kiel Institute for the World Economy, to 0.4% from 0.6% previously. The organism, also sees the economy falling into a technical recession in Q3, forecasting a -0.3% GDP.
The US released today MBA Mortgages Applications for the week ended September 6, which rose by 2.0% following a 3.1% decline. The Producer Price Index for August rose by 0.1% monthly basis and by 1.8% from a year earlier, beating the market’s expectations. The core readings were up by 0.2% and 2.3% respectively. Pending of release in the US, is the Wholesale Inventories report for July.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.1000 figure, now stuck around it ahead of the US opening, with Wall Street poised to follow its overseas counterparts in its way up. The 4 hours chart for the pair indicates that bears are taking over it, as it’s now developing below all of its moving averages, and more relevantly, below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, after faltering around the 61.8% retracement late last week. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame stand in negative ground, gaining bearish strength. The next Fibonacci support comes at 1.0980, with a break below it favoring a retest of the yearly low.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1075 1.1110
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 in thin trading
The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.
USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood
The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.
Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.