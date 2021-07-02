EUR/USD Analysis: Bears take a brief pause near three-month lows, NFP awaited

- EUR/USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains on Thursday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the USD.
- The pair languished near three-month lows as the focus remains on the US monthly jobs data (NFP).
The EUR/USD pair initially benefitted from encouraging Eurozone economic data and touched an intraday high level of 1.1884 on Thursday. The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI set a fresh record for the fourth successive month and was finalized at 63.4 in June. Adding to this, the unemployment rate in the region unexpectedly declined to 7.9% in May. The uptick, however, lacked any follow-through buying and ran out of steam rather quickly amid a broad-based US dollar strength.
Following a brief pullback during the first half of the trading action on Thursday, the US dollar made a solid comeback and remained well supported by the Fed's surprise hawkish shift. It is worth recalling that policymakers brought forward the timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike at the end of the June meeting. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback and prompted some fresh selling around the major.
The USD was also helped by relatively positive economic releases, showing that Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 364K – the lowest in 15 months. Separately, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell short of market expectations and slipped to 60.6 in June. Additional details revealed that the Employment sub-component dropped into the contraction territory for the first time in seven months. This, however, was offset by the measure of prices paid, which jumped to a record 92.1 in June.
The data further fueled speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy earlier if price pressures continue to intensify. This, in turn, remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the greenback and dragged the pair to the lowest level since early April. The pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though the downside remains cushioned as investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US monthly jobs data.
The headline NFP is anticipated to show that the US economy added 690K new jobs in June and the jobless rate edged lower to 5.7% from 5.8% previous. The closely watched report could influence the Fed's policy outlook and play a key role in driving the USD in the near term. Hence, any significant divergence from the expected figures would infuse some volatility in the financial markets and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight break below June monthly swing lows, around the 1.1850-45 region, might have already set the stage for additional weakness. That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart has just started drifting into the oversold territory and warrants some caution for bearish traders. Nevertheless, a subsequent decline towards the 1.1800 mark, en-route multi-month-old trend-line support, remains a distinct possibility. The latter is pegged near the 1.1775 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent depreciating move witnessed over the past one month or so.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.1900 mark. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the major near the 1.1940 horizontal resistance. However, a sustained strength beyond might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the key 1.2000 psychological mark. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
