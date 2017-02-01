EUR/USD analysis: bears retook control, 1.0420 next

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0466

The American dollar edged higher in the last day of thin holidays' trading, with most major markets closed in observance of the New Year's day. With only some European markets opened, action was limited to early Europe, where stocks edged higher amid some positive news coming from the EU, although the same data weren't enough to support the EUR. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0460 and settle a few pips above the level, despite the final December Markit Manufacturing PMIs for the Union, were confirmed at near 3-year highs. According to Markit, the German manufacturing sector grew by more than initially estimated, revised up to 55.6 from previous 55.5, its highest in 35 months, whilst the EU final figure matched the initial estimate of 54.9, its highest since April 2011. Japan and New Zealand will extend their holidays into Tuesday, which means full market activity won't resume until the next European opening.

As for the technical picture of the EUR/USD pair, this Monday's decline reversed all of Friday's gains, leaving it vulnerable to further slides. The 4 hours chart shows that, after failing to sustain gains beyond a bearish 200 SMA, the pair is trading back below all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators have continued retreating from overbought readings, decelerating their slides around their mid-lines, maintaining the risk towards the downside, although a downward acceleration through the mentioned daily low is required to confirm an extension towards 1.0420 first, en route to the 1.0350/70 region.

Support levels: 1.0460 1.0420 1.0375

Resistance levels: 1.0500 1.0530 1.0575

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD