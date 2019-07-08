EUR/USD Current price: 1.1218
- Weak European data keeps the shared currency under pressure.
- Wall Street to open lower, equities still suffering from solid NFP report.
The EUR/USD pair is trading close to 1.1207, Friday’s low, developing uneventfully in a tight 20 pips’ intraday range. The dollar retains its post-NFP strength, although it’s unable to extend gains, amid the usual Monday’s dull trading. The shared currency is generally weak following the release of mixed German data, as Industrial Production in the country advanced by a modest 0.3% MoM, declining by 3.7% yearly basis in May. The Trade Balance of the country in the same month post a better-than-expected surplus of €18.7B. Also, the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -5.8 in July vs. The expected 0.1 and the -3.3 previous.
Ahead of the opening, Wall Street is losing some ground, with equities still weighed by speculation that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates just once this year. The US macroeconomic calendar doesn’t have relevant data to offer today, suggesting that the current range-trading will persist.
From a technical point of view and in the short term, the EUR/USD pair is bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart, it trades below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA having crossed below the 100 SMA and about to break below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators resumed their declines well into negative ground, with the RSI currently at 28, having corrected the extreme oversold readings reached by the end of the previous week. The main support is 1.1181, the low set mid-June, with a break below the level exposing the yearly low at 1.1107. The bearish case could be reversed only if the pair recovers above 1.1270, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1105
Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1315 1.1350
