EUR/USD Current price: 1.0896

European inflation remained subdued in September according to preliminary estimates.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI expected to have bounced modestly in September.

EUR/USD retaining the bearish stance and capped by sellers ahead of 1.0940.

The EUR/USD pair is battling around the 1.0900 level, still under pressure and having posted a lower low for the year at 1.0878, amid persistent demand for the greenback and another batch of disappointing European data. The final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for the region were revised modestly higher in Germany and the EU but remain well into contraction territory, at 41.7 and 45.7 respectively. The EU released the preliminary estimate of September inflation, which came in at 0.9%, below the previous and the expected 1.0%. The core reading resulted at 1.0% meeting the market’s expectations.

During US trading hours, attention will centre in a couple of Fed’s speakers, and the September ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 50.1 after falling to 49.1 in the previous month. Markit will publish the final version of the same indicator, seen unchanged at 51.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The shared currency is incapable of attracting buyers, with the EUR/USD pair at risk of extending its decline, according to technical readings. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is still below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger ones. Indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, but remain within negative levels, reflecting the lack of interest at current levels. Advances up to 1.0940 will likely attract selling interest while renewed selling interest below 1.0880 should lead to an approach to the 1.0800 figure.

Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805

Resistance levels: 1.0910 1.0940 1.0970