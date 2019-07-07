EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1225

German data will take center stage as a barometer of the EU’s economic health

The dollar soared on speculation the US Federal Reserve will be discrete with rate cuts.

The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with losses at 1.1225, as an upbeat US employment report sent the dollar higher against all of its major rivals on Friday. The US economy added 224K new jobs in June, largely surpassing the 160K expected. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, but the increase in the participation rate partially offset its negativeness by raising to 62.9%. Wages were up by 0.2% MoM and by 3.1% YoY, missing the market’s expectations, but in-line with the previous month readings. The mixed report was more than enough for speculative interest to believe what Fed officials said in the days ahead, that is, that a rate cut will be mostly “preventive” and at the same time, taking down odds for aggressive moves in monetary policy. US President Trump rushed to tweet his stance, criticizing Powell & Co. afterward, but the market so far has chosen to believe in the head of the central bank.

This week will start with a batch of German data, including Industrial Production and the Trade Balance for May. German figures are relevant as, lately, the largest EU’s economy is posting dismal numbers that fuel fear of an economic slowdown in the Union. The EU will release the July Sentix Investor Confidence index, seen at 0.0 vs. The previous -3.3, while the US won’t unveil relevant macroeconomic data.

Ever since reaching the 1.1400 price zone late June, EUR/USD bulls have been losing the battle. The pair is now trading below the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.1270, and bears will likely pressure further, as, in the daily chart, the pair is also developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators turned sharply lower, the Momentum hovering around its mid-line but the RSI currently at 42. The low of the range at 1.1181 is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing the yearly low at 1.1107. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside as the 20 SMA heads firmly south, having crossed the 100 SMA and about to break below the 200 SMA, while technical indicators consolidate at multi-week lows.

Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1105

Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1315 1.1350