EUR/USD analysis: bears peeking shyly
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1736
Dollar gains extended on Tuesday, as easing geopolitical tensions coupled with better-than-expected US data. The EUR/USD pair extended its monthly decline down to 1.1686, early US session, with the following bounce well contained and with the pair ending the day around 1.1730. Partially responsible of the EUR's decline was the German's Q2 preliminary GDP, as the county grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the three months two June, although Q1 figures suffered upward revisions, and the figures were solid enough to indicate steady growth in the country. According to Destatis the economy grew by 0.6% in the quarter, while on a YoY, unadjusted basis, the economy advanced by 0.8%, well below previous 3.2%.
In the US, July retail sales figures were better-than-expected, with the main monthly reading rising 0.6%, above the consensus 0.3% forecast, whilst June figure was upwardly revised from -0.2%MoM to +0.3%MoM. Also, business activity grew at a much stronger-than-expected pace in the NY State according to the local manufacturing index that jumped to 25.2 in August from 9.0 in July. Overall, and while inflation is still a drag, the US economy seems to be strong enough to tolerate a third rate hike this year.
The EUR/USD pair has set a lower high for the week, with an early attempt to rally beyond 1.1800 being quickly reverted, adding to the case of a bottom to the latest dollar slump. From a technical point of view, however, the 1.1690 region is still proving to be a nice "buying on dips" level, although if the price does not advance beyond 1.1760, bulls may prefer to take profits out. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart, indicate that the pair may continue falling, as the Momentum indicator keeps grinding south within negative territory while the RSI consolidates around 40, and the price below its moving averages. These lasts, are losing directional strength and within a limited range, reflecting the uncertainty going on about where to go next.
Support levels: 1.1770 1.1735 1.1690
Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1860 1.1910
