EUR/USD Current price: 1.0995

Markit preliminary September PMI for the EU signaled further economic contraction.

US growth figures to be out after Wall Street’s opening.

EUR/USD bounced from 1.0977, remains depressed below 1.1000.

The EUR/USD pair has lost the 1.1000 level, falling so far today to 1.0977. The shared currency came under selling pressure following the release of the September preliminary estimates of Markit PMI. According to the reports, the German economy contracted in the month, as the downturn in manufacturing deepened and service sector growth lost momentum. The Manufacturing PMI resulted at 41.4 while the Services PMI came in at 52.5, resulting in the Composite index falling to 49.1, its lowest since October 2012. For the whole Union, the picture was quite alike as the slowdown was also seen in France and Spain. The EU Manufacturing Index came in at 45.6, while the services one resulted at 52.0, missing the market’s expectations. Also, the German central bank said, in this monthly report, that the country’s economy could once again have contracted slightly in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, trade war uncertainty keeps the market in risk-off mode, with equities in the red and yields for government bonds falling. Markit will release the preliminary estimates of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI for September after Wall Street’s opening. The manufacturing index is foreseen at 50.3, unchanged from August, while the services index is seen at 51.5, better than the previous 50.7.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 1.1000 figure, hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline. In the 4 hours chart, an early attempt to advance was contained by a bearish 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains bearish traction just above the larger one. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain depressed near daily lows, barely recovering ground but lacking enough strength to support additional gains ahead. A downward extension through 1.0980 exposes the yearly low at 1.0926, while the bearish case would lose potential on a recovery above 1.1010.

Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1010 1.1045 1.1085