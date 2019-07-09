EUR/USD Current price: 1.1204
- ECB member Coeure’s dovish comments keep hurting the shared currency.
- Fed’s Chief Powell made no comments on monetary policy, more Fed´s speakers ahead.
The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1200 figure ahead of the US opening, having so far bottomed for the day at 1.1192, as demand for the greenback dominates the FX board. Speculation that the ECB will add stimulus in the upcoming months keeps pressuring the shared currency, as ECB’s Coeure keeps offering dovish words. This time, he said that policymakers could theoretically decide to “resume making net asset purchases, again if warranted by the circumstances." On Monday, Coeure said that an accommodative policy is needed "more than ever."
US Federal Reserve Chief Powell offered the opening remarks at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, making no comments on monetary policy, while other Fed’s members will be speaking throughout the American session. Their comments will be closely followed, although speculative interest will likely wait for Fed’s Chief testimony before the Congress, starting Wednesday, when the central bank will also publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. There are no relevant data scheduled in the US today, just the JOLTS Job Openings report for May. In the financial sphere, equities remain under selling pressure, while government bond yields keep recovering ground.
The EUR/USD pair is short-term bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, having extended its decline below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the larger moving averages. Technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within oversold levels, with no signs of changing course anytime soon. The immediate support is the low set mid-June at 1.1181, with a break below it opening doors for an approach to the 1.1100 figure.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1105
Resistance levels: 1.1235 1.1270 1.1315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
