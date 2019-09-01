EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0991

ECB’s Rehn revived speculation the central bank will announce massive stimulus.

US unimpressive data didn’t alter dollar’s demand at the end of the month.

EUR/USD could correct higher, but speculative interest now targeting 1.0820.

The EUR/USD pair has fallen last Friday to 1.0962, a level that was last seen in May 2017, to close the week at 1.0990. The American currency got a sudden lift by the end of the London session, a sign that speculative interest is betting on further dollar gains after positioning for the upcoming month. Comments from ECB’s top official Olli Rehn smashed the EUR as opposed to what Knot said earlier in the week, he said that the central bank should come up with an “impactful and significant” stimulus package in its September meeting, that should exceed investor’s expectations.

Data supports massive stimulus in the EU

European data released throughout the day weighed on the shared currency, as German Retail Sales fell 2.2% in July, missing the market’s expectations, while inflation in the EU held at 1.0% YoY according to August´s preliminary estimates. Core CPI was also unchanged at 0.9%, missing the market’s forecast of 1.0%. US data was also unimpressive, as core PCE inflation, Fed’s favorite measure, remained steady at 1.6% in July, while the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index edged lower to 89.8 in its final reading for August from a previous estimate of 92.1.

This Monday, the US and Canada celebrate Labour Day, with no data scheduled for release. The European session will be highlighted by the final versions of August Markit Manufacturing PMI for the Union.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The bearish momentum is strong for EUR/USD according to the daily chart, as technical indicators maintain their downward slopes, having neared oversold territory. The pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA currently at 1.1125. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair has moved far below its moving averages, while technical indicators have halted their declines, but hold within oversold levels. A bounce is likely in the short term, although the pair would need to firm up beyond 1.1025 to be able to extend its recovery. Below the mentioned low, on the other hand, the pair would resume its decline, with speculative interest eyeing the 1.0820 price zone as the next bearish target for the upcoming days.

Support levels: 1.1025 1.0980 1.0940

Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1130