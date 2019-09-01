EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0991
- ECB’s Rehn revived speculation the central bank will announce massive stimulus.
- US unimpressive data didn’t alter dollar’s demand at the end of the month.
- EUR/USD could correct higher, but speculative interest now targeting 1.0820.
The EUR/USD pair has fallen last Friday to 1.0962, a level that was last seen in May 2017, to close the week at 1.0990. The American currency got a sudden lift by the end of the London session, a sign that speculative interest is betting on further dollar gains after positioning for the upcoming month. Comments from ECB’s top official Olli Rehn smashed the EUR as opposed to what Knot said earlier in the week, he said that the central bank should come up with an “impactful and significant” stimulus package in its September meeting, that should exceed investor’s expectations.
Data supports massive stimulus in the EU
European data released throughout the day weighed on the shared currency, as German Retail Sales fell 2.2% in July, missing the market’s expectations, while inflation in the EU held at 1.0% YoY according to August´s preliminary estimates. Core CPI was also unchanged at 0.9%, missing the market’s forecast of 1.0%. US data was also unimpressive, as core PCE inflation, Fed’s favorite measure, remained steady at 1.6% in July, while the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index edged lower to 89.8 in its final reading for August from a previous estimate of 92.1.
This Monday, the US and Canada celebrate Labour Day, with no data scheduled for release. The European session will be highlighted by the final versions of August Markit Manufacturing PMI for the Union.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The bearish momentum is strong for EUR/USD according to the daily chart, as technical indicators maintain their downward slopes, having neared oversold territory. The pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA currently at 1.1125. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair has moved far below its moving averages, while technical indicators have halted their declines, but hold within oversold levels. A bounce is likely in the short term, although the pair would need to firm up beyond 1.1025 to be able to extend its recovery. Below the mentioned low, on the other hand, the pair would resume its decline, with speculative interest eyeing the 1.0820 price zone as the next bearish target for the upcoming days.
Support levels: 1.1025 1.0980 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears in charge amid central banks’ imbalances
The EUR/USD has fallen last Friday to 1.0962, a level that was last seen in May 2017, to close the week at 1.0990. The USD got a sudden lift by the end of the London session, a sign that speculative interest is betting on further dollar gains.
GBP/USD: Brexit uncertainty and dollar strength putting 1.20 at reach
The GBP/USD edged lower for a third consecutive day Friday, closing the week in the 1.2160 price zone. UK PM Boris’s decision to suspend Parliament to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit, took a toll on Pound these last few days.
USD/JPY: neutral as fear dominates the fundamental background
The USD/JPY pair settled at 106.25, up for the week but within familiar levels, and having posted a lower low at 104.44. The pair topped at 106.67 on Thursday, following news that the US and China will try to de-escalate their trade war.
US consumer confidence fades
A week ago markets were sailing towards a positive end to the week, when a tweet from the president prompted a sharp and brutal reversal. Having gapped lower at the start of the week, we have seen steady gains over the past five days...
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.