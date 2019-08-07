EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1213
- German Industrial Production contracted by more than anticipated in June.
- Demand for safety sent government bond yields tumbling to record lows.
- EUR/USD positive momentum could see the pair reaching the 1.1440/60 region.
The EUR/USD pair has posted a modest intraday advance approaching the weekly high of 1.1250 as the greenback resumed its decline. Trade tensions and fears about how it would affect economic growth remained in the spotlight, pushing investors into safety and away from the dollar. The latest catalyst was the RBNZ’s decision to cut rates by 50bps, an announcement that initially gave the greenback some support. Weighing on the common currency, Germany released Industrial Production data, which fell by 1.5% MoM in June, much worse than the -0.4% expected, while the year-on-year comparison showed a 5.2% decline, also worse-than-anticipated. The demand for safety sent bond yields tumbling to record lows, with the German 10-year bund yield down to -0.61% and its US homonym hitting 1.60%. Equities attempted a recovery during the European session, but Wall Street resumed its decline with the Dow Jones and the S&P ending the day in the red. There are no relevant macroeconomic events scheduled for this Thursday in Europe and the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading above the 1.1200 figure, not far from the mentioned weekly high, retreating on equities recovery and as the market has little reasons to buy the shared currency, limiting the upward potential. In the 4 hours chart, the pair faltered once again around the 200 SMA, although the 20 SMA is crossing above the 100 SMA below the current level and around a relevant support, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run. Technical indicators resumed their declines within positive levels, falling short of suggesting an upcoming decline, something that would be more likely on a break below 1.1160.
Support levels: 1.1195 1.1160 1.1125
Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1285 1.1320
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
