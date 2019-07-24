EUR/USD Current price: 1.1144

Manufacturing activity in the EU contracted more than anticipated in July.

US Markit PMI expected to have bounced just modestly in July.

EUR/USD nears year low, break below it exposes 1.1000 psychological figure.

The EUR/USD pair has fallen this Wednesday to 1.1126, bouncing just modestly from near the yearly low at 1.1106. The American currency retained its positive tone through Asian trading hours, helped by disappointing macroeconomic data coming from Japan and Australia, while the common currency got hit early London, session by the Markit PMI. According to the official report, EU’s economic growth faltered “as a deepening manufacturing downturn was accompanied by a slight moderation in service sector growth.” The manufacturing index resulted at 46.4, the lowest reading in 79 months, while services activity fell to 2 months low, with the index at 53.3. The German Manufacturing PMI came in at 43.1 the lowest in 84 months.

The US has just published MBA Mortgage Approvals for June, which increased to 42.653K from 42.407K. Pending of release are the preliminary estimates of the Markit PMI for July. The Manufacturing index is foreseen at 51.0 vs. the previous 50.6, while the services PMI is seen at 51.7 from the previous 51.5.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is heading into the US opening trading in the 1.1140 price zone, bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it fell well below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA accelerated south below the larger ones, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but remain well into negative ground, the RSI in extreme oversold readings. The pair has a critical support at 1.1106, the low set this year, with a break below it exposing the 1.1000 psychological figure.

Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1025

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1185 1.1220