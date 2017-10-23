EUR/USD analysis: bearish potential into Asian opening
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1742
- EU and US October preliminary Markit PMIs in focus.
- Dollar retains its strength in a lackluster start to the week.
The greenback started the week on a firm footing, advancing against most of its major rivals, although with uneven strength. The EUR/US pair fell down to 1.1732 ahead of Wall Street's opening and following the lead of worldwide equities, boosted by hopes the US administration will soon send to the Congress the so-long promised tax reform, and yen's broad-based weakness after PM's Abe overwhelming victory in the latest Japanese snap election. Wall Street opened higher, but turned flat, to struggle between gains and losses right after the start, preventing the greenback from advancing further.
The absence of macroeconomic data helped majors range at the beginning of what will be a busy week, starting this Tuesday with EU and US Markit preliminary October PMIs. European ones are seen slightly below final September readings, but still near the six-year highs posted earlier this year. US figures, on the other hand, are expected above previous month's ones. The main market focus for the week is the ECB monetary policy decision, to be out on Thursday.
From a technical point of view, the pair presents a short-term bearish stance, as the price developed below all of its moving averages, as the Momentum indicator maintains its sharp bearish slope below its mid-line, as the RSI indicator also heads lower, but with moderated strength, currently at 36. The pair has bounced multiple times from the 1.1720 region ever since early August, yet a break below it should favor a downward movement towards the stronger 1.1660 price zone, where the pair bottomed in August and September.
Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660
Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1860
