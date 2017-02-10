EUR/USD analysis: bearish, Draghi & Yellen ahead

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1735

The greenback gained ground at the beginning of the day, easing in the American afternoon to end the day anyway higher against the EUR. The pair traded as low as 1.1695 on the back of persistent dollar's demand, fueled during Asian trading hours by a dovish RBA, which not only kept the monetary policy unchanged, but also voiced its concern about Aussie's strength. The European and US macroeconomic calendars had little to offer, with the EU releasing August PPI, up in the month by 0.3% and by 2.5% when compared to a year earlier, having not much effect over the common currency. In the US, the NY ISM Business Conditions Index dropped into contraction territory in September, down to 49.7 from August 56.6, putting the greenback under short-term pressure in the absence of more relevant news.

This Wednesday, market's attention will focus on the final Services and Composites PMIs figures for both economy, while more relevant, ECB's Draghi and Fed's Yellen are scheduled to speak in different events. They are set to deliver opening remarks, Draghi at the inauguration of the ECB visitor center in Frankfurt, and Yellen at a banking conference in St. Louis. Market players will be scrutinizing their words for clues on upcoming monetary policy decisions.

The EUR/USD pair closed the day in the 1.1736, a few pips down for the day, and having posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, a sign that the dominant bearish trend remains firm in place. In the 4 hours chart, an early attempt to recover ground was contained by selling interest around a flat 20 SMA, currently around 1.1770, while technical indicators remain within bearish territory, with limited downward strength amid the restricted intraday action seen this Tuesday. The key support, in the case of further slides comes at 1.1660, August monthly low, with a break below the level opening doors for an extension towards 1.1460 the level that contained rallies for most of 2015 and 2016. The bearish pressure may ease on a recovery above the 1.1820/30 region, but a stronger advance is still out of sight.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1825 1.1860

