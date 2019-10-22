EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1132

The dollar advances in corrective mode, remains among the weakest currencies.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar and persistent uncertainty keeps volumes restrained.

EUR/USD losing ground and at weekly lows, but intrinsically bullish.

The EUR/USD pair is trading marginally lower but firmly above the 1.1100 level, still confined to a limited intraday range. The dollar is advancing against most major rivals, partially due to a better market mood and in part correcting its extreme oversold conditions. Nevertheless, it remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 complex.

The EU didn’t release macroeconomic figures, and the US has little relevant scheduled for today, September Existing Home Sales, seen down monthly basis by 0.7%, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October, expected at -14 from the previous -9. Speculative interest, however, may hold its breath ahead of the UK Parliament voting on Brexit mid-US afternoon.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at a fresh weekly low just above 1.1120, poised to extend its decline according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is extending its decline below its 20 SMA for the first time this week, as technical indicators head sharply lower, and are about to cross their midlines. The movement, however, seems a corrective one and can reach 1.1065, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance before buyers decide to jump back in.

Support levels: 1.1120 1.1095 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1210